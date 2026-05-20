Grant funding secured to progress 1 McInnes Street Residential Estate

Media Release

Lachlan Shire Council has secured NSW Government grant funding to take the next step toward new housing in Lake Cargelligo, commissioning key studies and updating the master plan for the proposed 1 McInnes Street Residential Estate Project.

The funding is through the NSW Government’s Regional Housing Strategic Planning Fund (Round 4) and is administered by the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure, with the project scheduled to be completed by 30 June 2027.

The project will include a biodiversity assessment to understand what plants and animals are on the site, an Aboriginal cultural heritage assessment to identify and protect places and objects of cultural significance, geotechnical testing to check ground conditions, and ongoing consultation with Aboriginal community representatives. The updated master plan will then bring this information together and set out where homes, roads, services and open space could go, as well as how the estate could be developed in stages over time.

The proposed site at 1 McInnes Street is in Lake Cargelligo between the Lake Cargelligo Aerodrome and the hospital, stretching from Uabba Street to the north and east. The land area is about 44 hectares and is owned by Council.

The land was rezoned last year from rural primary production to village land, which allows it to be planned for housing. The initial master plan concept includes 243 residential lots to help meet housing needs well into the future.

This work is intended to support Lake Cargelligo’s future growth by helping create more housing, including for essential workers, and by confirming what can be built and what areas need to be protected (including environmental and cultural heritage values). It will also help identify what services and infrastructure may be needed.

The site can support a mix of lot sizes and housing types and is close to key amenities. It has been identified in strategic planning as a preferred expansion area for the town and is described as being free from natural hazards.

Council will engage qualified consultants to complete the studies across the 44-hectare site, working with Aboriginal community members including Murrin Bridge Local Aboriginal Land Council (LALC). The results will guide the final master plan, including the development footprint, likely lot layout, infrastructure needs and staging, and will help Council plan for future housing and local jobs over time.

This funding supports planning and technical studies. Construction of infrastructure and the preparation and lodgement of a subdivision application are not part of this funded scope. Council will continue to plan for these later steps and pursue additional funding opportunities for future infrastructure delivery.

Media Release and Image from Lachlan Shire Council Website.