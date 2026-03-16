Grand Opening for Community Gym

Compiled by Hayley Egan

At 2pm on Thursday 26th February, the grand opening of the Tottenham Community Gym was held.

The Tottenham Community Gym came to life thanks to funding from the GrainCorp Community Foundation Grant. This grant distributed $250,000 across thirty organisations across regional Australia, with the Tottenham Community Gym being one of the lucky recipients.

They received $7,500 for the project, which helped in purchasing necessary equipment and getting the doors open.

Federal Member for Parkes, Jamie Chaffey, Deputy Mayor Megan Mortimer and other members from the Lachlan Shire were in attendence for the grand opening.

Jodie Inder from Empower Exercise Physiology and Nutrition along with Tristan Woodward, owner of Fearless Health also attended the opening.

Jodie and her crew provide Exercise Physiology services in Trangie and surrounds, including Tottenham. They prescribe exercise to help with a range of health conditions.

Tristan is the owner of Fearless Health and is a massage therapist and trainer. They offer massage services in Dubbo and visit Tottenham once a month.

On top of the funding from GrainCorp, there were some other Major Sponsors that helped make the Tottenham Community Gym come to life. These include Tottenham Motorcyle Club, Tottenham Lions Club and Tottenham Picnic Race Club.

The community and local businesses also contributed equipment and In-Kind Support. These include Western Farm Machinery and everyone that purchased a ticket in the Major 2025 Raffle, Forge Electrical, Empower Fitness Trangie, Officeworks Dubbo and locals Sage, Heidi, Jess, Susie, Sharon and Kate for their generous donations towards the kids’ area and helping create a welcoming space.

The Tottenham Community Gym Committee also sent their thanks to Brodo’s for taking the time to personally deliver the gym mats.

The Grand Opening had a great turn out with many locals signing up to the new gym.

The Tottenham Community Gym is located at the Tottenham Squash Courts.

Image Credits: Tottenham Community Gym Facebook page.