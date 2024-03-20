Grand Final wins for junior cricketers

Junior Cricket

Under 14s premiers – First year in Parkes competition

The Condobolin Under 14s team had a convincing win over Forbes (2) in the Grand Final. This was the first team’s first year in the competition. Condobolin made 9 for 82, with Callan Venables (16 not out) top scoring on the day, He was well supported by Baden Riley (11), and Eli Heffernan (9). Forbes (2) were all out for 68, giving Condobolin the win by 14 runs. Callum Porter took three wickets, while Eli Heffernan, A Quade, and Z Holloway each took a wicket each. In the field, Z Holloway, Baden Riley, A Quade, Callan Venables and Josh Grimmond each took a catch.

ABOVE: The Condobolin Under 14s team had a convincing win over Forbes (2) in the Grand Final. This was the first team’s first year in the competition.They are pictured with Coach Matt Heffernan. Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.

Under 17s premiers – They go back to back in Parkes competition

Condobolin Under 17s have secured back to back premierships in the Parkes District Cricket Competition. Parkes won the toss and chose to bat first. They made 8 for 107. Miller Taylor took two wickets as did Triston Ross; while Quarn Colliss, Blair MacDonald, Jedd Turner, and Hudson Cartwright each took one wicket each. It was a close contest, with Condobolin taking victory in the final over. Triston Ross top scored with 25 not out; with great support from Nate Vincent (14) and Hudson Cartwright (13 not out). In the field Hudson Cartwright took two catches, while Jaren Blewitt, Ryley Smith, Blair MacDonald, Quarn Colliss and Nate Vincent each took a catch. Brent Grimmond and Craig Venables guided the side on the night, as Coach Ian (Grimmy) Grimshaw was unable to be at the Grand Final. However, Grimmy did keep in contact and celebrated with the team via mobile.

**Compiled by Melissa Blewitt