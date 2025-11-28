Graddle Creek Bridge project is underway

By Hayley Egan

On Tuesday 28th October, the official sod turning of the Graddle Creek Bridge project was held.

Parkes Shire Council Mayor Neil Westcott, Deputy Mayor Marg Applebee, Councillor Bill Jayer and Councillor George Pratt attended the gathering which was located at McGrane Way, north of Tullamore.

The Parkes Shire Councillors were also joined by Stephen Lawrence MLC, Phillip Donato MP, representatives from the Peak Hill-based company Dearnu Pty Ltd and community representatives.

The project is underway thanks to funding from the NSW Government and Parkes Shire Council. The NSW Fixing Country Roads Program contributes $7.99 million to the $8.14 million project, which will replace the current flood-prone causeway, improve safety with road realignments and improve access.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Image credit: Deputy Mayor Councillor Marg Applebee – Parkes Shire Council Facebook page.