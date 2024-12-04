Golden Wattle visits
Services Australia’s Mobile Service Centre Golden Wattle visited Condobolin, offering locals easy access to Centrelink, Medicare, National Disability Insurance Scheme and Department of Veterans’ Affairs services on Thursday, 28 November. Mobile Services Centres are 20 tonne trucks operated by staff from Services Australia, providing regional and rural Australians with friendly face-to-face service and tailored support. Staff on board this trip helped with Centrelink claims, Medicare registrations, and accessing online services. Information about National Disability Insurance Scheme and Department of Veterans’ Affairs programs and support services was also available. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.
Latest News
Darren crowned Club Champion
Condobolin Sports Club Bowls The Final of the Major Singles [...]
Golden Wattle visits
Services Australia’s Mobile Service Centre Golden Wattle visited Condobolin, offering [...]
Fourteen students make First Holy Communion
Fourteen St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students made their First [...]
Bernadette is a lucky winner
Residents came out in force to see who would win [...]
A good roll up
Bridge It’s that busy time of the year again, and [...]
CPS Yarning Circle officially opened
A space dedicated to promoting connection, cultural understanding, and open [...]