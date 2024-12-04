Golden Wattle visits

Services Australia’s Mobile Service Centre Golden Wattle visited Condobolin, offering locals easy access to Centrelink, Medicare, National Disability Insurance Scheme and Department of Veterans’ Affairs services on Thursday, 28 November. Mobile Services Centres are 20 tonne trucks operated by staff from Services Australia, providing regional and rural Australians with friendly face-to-face service and tailored support. Staff on board this trip helped with Centrelink claims, Medicare registrations, and accessing online services. Information about National Disability Insurance Scheme and Department of Veterans’ Affairs programs and support services was also available. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.