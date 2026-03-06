Golden Wattle Bus visits

By Melissa Blewitt

The Australian Government Mobile Service Centre (‘Golden Wattle’ bus) came to Condobolin on Thursday, 19 February.

Those who visited the Mobile Service Centre could find out about Australian Government payments and services for rural families, older Australians, students, job seekers, people with disability, carers, farmers and self-employed people.

The Mobile Service Centre was also able to assist community members with:

•registering and using the agency’s online services

•new claims for Centrelink payments

•updating and confirming Medicare and Centrelink information

•information on how financial matters may impact on payments

•assistance with payment and service options

•rural payment entitlements for eligible farmers

•non-cash Medicare transactions

•enrolling for and issuing new Medicare cards

•updating and re-issuing Medicare cards

•social work support and referrals.

The ‘Golden Wattle’ bus also made its way to Lake Cargelligo on Monday, 23 February.