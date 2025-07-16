Goal setting on the agenda
Goal setting with Robbie and Kristy from Orange Local Aboriginal Land Council was on the agenda during Wellness Wednesday at the Lachlan Youth Centre recently.
It was lovely to have Robbie and Kristy back for another Wellness Wednesday session at the Youth Centre. Talking about our goals, writing down strategies and making plans to help achieve them. Identifying barriers and what was needed to remove them.
A big thank you to Robbie and Kristy and the youth enjoyed the Krispy Kremes.
Lachlan Youth Services is facilitated by Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc. Trips and activities like these wouldn’t be possible without the generous funding received from the NSW Government and Lachlan Shire Council.
