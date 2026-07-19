Giving support

By Melissa Blewitt

Demi Marsh is one of Coordination and Access Services (CAAS) dedicated Support Coordinators supporting participants across the Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo and Tullibigeal areas.

She brings not only professional knowledge to her role but also lived experience navigating the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), which her clients say gives her a genuine ability to understand, connect and support people through their journey. Her approach is practical, compassionate and grounded in real-world experience.

As a proud Condobolin local, Demi has a strong connection to the community and a deep understanding of the people, services and supports available across the region. This local knowledge helps her guide participants and families in a way that feels accessible and achievable.

One of the things Demi values most about support coordination is helping participants and families navigate the NDIS in a way that feels less overwhelming and more empowering. She is passionate about breaking down complexity and helping people move forward with confidence.

Outside of work, Demi enjoys spending time at the gym, catching up with family and friends, and making the most of the outdoors.

Described as down-to-earth, approachable and a real people person, Demi places great importance on building genuine relationships. She strives to be someone participants feel comfortable reaching out to—especially during challenging times.

For Demi, support coordination is about advocacy, building confidence, and supporting participants to achieve their goals and grow in independence. Watching people reach milestones and gain confidence in their own abilities is what makes her work truly rewarding.