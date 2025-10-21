Giving and Thanksgiving

The community of All Saints Anglican Church Condobolin have rallied behind the ‘Operation Christmas Child’ project and given 22 shoeboxes filled with gifts and toys for children in marginalised communities around the world. Pictured are parishioners, Sharon Marsh and Marilyn Roberts. Project coordinator is Jan Lewis. And the activity at All Saints’ continues as church members prepare for the 145th anniversary thanksgiving service for All Saints on All Saints Day, November 1st at 4pm. This will be the final service for Bishop Stuart and Mrs Janie Robinson. All welcome. Information and image contributed.