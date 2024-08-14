Give the gift of Bonus Dollars in 2024

Surprise your nearest and dearest with a sheet of Condobolin Show Sideshow Bonus Dollars.

Buy a sheet of 30 times $1 tickets for just $25! (This is equal to $30 value). This is certainly a great gift idea, as you can hand out show ride tickets before the Show and see the delight on their faces.

•Tickets can be used for rides, food, or games in Sideshow Alley, ONLY.

•A limited supply of tickets is available until 5pm on Thursday, 22 August or until all sold, whichever is sooner.

•Tickets are not for sale during the Show.

•Tickets are non-refundable and cannot be used with any other promotion at the Show. Nor can they be used at any other Ag Show.

•Note this is an initiative of the Showmans Guild of Australasia in support of Condobolin Show. Ride prices are set by each operator, so the Condobolin PAH and I Association is unable to advise on these prices.

•Tickets are on sale at the Secretary’s Office, Condobolin Showground while stocks last.

•EFTPOS, Tap-and-go – no cash sales.