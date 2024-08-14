Give the gift of Bonus Dollars in 2024
Surprise your nearest and dearest with a sheet of Condobolin Show Sideshow Bonus Dollars.
Buy a sheet of 30 times $1 tickets for just $25! (This is equal to $30 value). This is certainly a great gift idea, as you can hand out show ride tickets before the Show and see the delight on their faces.
•Tickets can be used for rides, food, or games in Sideshow Alley, ONLY.
•A limited supply of tickets is available until 5pm on Thursday, 22 August or until all sold, whichever is sooner.
•Tickets are not for sale during the Show.
•Tickets are non-refundable and cannot be used with any other promotion at the Show. Nor can they be used at any other Ag Show.
•Note this is an initiative of the Showmans Guild of Australasia in support of Condobolin Show. Ride prices are set by each operator, so the Condobolin PAH and I Association is unable to advise on these prices.
•Tickets are on sale at the Secretary’s Office, Condobolin Showground while stocks last.
•EFTPOS, Tap-and-go – no cash sales.
Latest News
Give the gift of Bonus Dollars in 2024
Surprise your nearest and dearest with a sheet of Condobolin [...]
Broc takes out Yellow Mountain title
Broc Grabham has taken out the 2024 Yellow Mountain Cross [...]
Enter Tiny Tots and Junior Showgirl
Condobolin Show Society is inviting children to enter this year’s [...]
Make an amazing entry
The SRA Pavilion is host to some amazing entries by [...]
Embracing a modern approach to education at Kinross Wolaroi
Advertorial. Embrace a modern approach to education at Kinross Wolaroi [...]
Brilliant performances at CHS Music Concert
Condobolin High School students wowed a large audience when they [...]