Gilari Bila Waga Dhaanys make a special visit to residents

On Thursday, 18 July the Gilari Bila Waga Dhaanys visited the RSL LifeCare Nursing Home in Condobolin. For the past five years they have been performing to help the residents celebrate NAIDOC Week. The Group dance, sing and take the time to talk to the residents. “A rewarding experience that shapes us and makes us proud to give back to our community,” a post on the Gilari Bila Waga Dhaanys Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Gilari Bila Waga Dhaanys Facebook Page.