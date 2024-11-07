Gifts for her at EvvE Collective
Advertorial.
EvvE COLLECTIVE has gifts for the women in your life covered this Xmas.
New perfume brand Goldfield & Banks has arrived and is already proving popular. These luxurious, unisex fragrances are available in multiple sizes as well as gift packs.
Women’s fashion is our happy place so let us help pick out an outfit for you or someone special in your life. Can’t decide? Our Gift Vouchers are your answer.
We also stock handbags, earrings and Nina Bailey body products plus INTIMO lingerie and clothing to fit sizes 8A-24G so there really is something for everyone!
