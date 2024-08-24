Gifting a Didgeridoo and Clap Sticks
ABOVE: During Condobolin Junior Rugby League Club’s Indigenous Round on 27 July, the Under 16s Tackle side gifted the Forbes Under 16s team a hand painted didgeridoo made by Adam Dargin. The team also wore black arm bands in memory of long-standing member of Condo JRL Yub Kennedy. The Club held a minute’s silence to pay their respects to Yub and his family. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.
BELOW: The Condobolin Under 17s League Tag team gifted the Forbes Under 17s Tag side hand designed clapsticks and coolamon made by Adam Dargin and Nikita Collins as part of the Club’s Indigenous Round on Saturday, 27 July. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.
