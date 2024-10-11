Getting up close with Provan-Summons Trophy
Play Rugby League Western NSW and Telstra brought the 2024 Telstra Footy Country Tour to Condobolin on Thursday, 26 September. Around 75 community members and junior Rams braved the cold to take part in a great opportunity to get up close to the Provan-Summons Trophy and learn some new skills from the footy legends Garry Jack, Hudson Young and Andrew Fifita. Garry, Hudson and Andrew chatted to all those in attendance and signed autographs after the clinic. Telstra also kindly donated the Condobolin Junior Rugby League Club some new tackling gear for next season. There was also a sausage sizzle at the conclusion of the clinic for all to enjoy. ABOVE: Getting up close to the Provan-Summons Trophy. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL official Facebok Page.
Below image credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
Year 12 students graduate the Western Access Program
On Friday 20th September, Trundle Central School year 12 students [...]
Travelling to Griffith for league tag and tackle footy
On Tuesday 17th September, Lake Cargelligo Central School Stage 2 [...]
Discovering Solar System
Condobolin Public School Class 5/6R students enjoyed researching information about [...]
Principal’s Award for Ezekiel
Condobolin High School student Ezekiel Sauerbier has been recognised with [...]
Celebrating Blake’s Graduation
In the evening of Thursday 26th September, Tullibigeal Central School [...]
Koori Kinderama finishes for 2024
Koori Kindarama held its last session for the year on [...]