Getting up close with Provan-Summons Trophy

Play Rugby League Western NSW and Telstra brought the 2024 Telstra Footy Country Tour to Condobolin on Thursday, 26 September. Around 75 community members and junior Rams braved the cold to take part in a great opportunity to get up close to the Provan-Summons Trophy and learn some new skills from the footy legends Garry Jack, Hudson Young and Andrew Fifita. Garry, Hudson and Andrew chatted to all those in attendance and signed autographs after the clinic. Telstra also kindly donated the Condobolin Junior Rugby League Club some new tackling gear for next season. There was also a sausage sizzle at the conclusion of the clinic for all to enjoy. ABOVE: Getting up close to the Provan-Summons Trophy. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL official Facebok Page.

Below image credits: Kathy Parnaby.