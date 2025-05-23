Getting up close with fire trucks and firefighters

Fire and Rescue NSW Station 259 Condobolin held an Open Day at Pat Timmins Oval on Saturday, 10 May. The community was able to get up close to the fire trucks and rescue equipment, and

chat to local firefighters about the simple steps they can take to ‘BE FIRE SAFE’ this winter. “Open Day is something our firefighters look forward to each year. It gives us the chance to meet

locals and provide vital safety tips to be fire safe,” FRNSW Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell AFSM said. “This year, we want to make sure that everyone has a working smoke alarm in their home.

“We can’t smell smoke while we’re sleeping, so having a working smoke alarm is so crucial. “Fire and Rescue NSW offers free home fire safety visits. Local firefighters will visit your home,

provide tailored fire safety advice, test your smoke alarm, and will even replace it for free if necessary.” Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.