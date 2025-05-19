Getting inspired

Tullamore Central School K-2 Students recently finished their animal art inspired by Eric Carle.

At the end of Term 1 students explored and examined the book ‘Eric Carle’s Book of Amazing Animals’.

Each student selected an animal to research and write information about. As they researched their animal, they became familiar with the physical features of their animal and were able to use this knowledge to create painted paper using the colours, patterns and textures they saw on their animal.

This term they returned to use this paper to draw, cut, layer and glue their animal collages together. Below are some photos of the students working creatively at this task.

Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School Newsletter.