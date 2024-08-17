Getting creative in the kitchen for the Condobolin Show

Fancy your skills in the kitchen? Then why not make an entry into the Cookery (Class M) section of this year’s Condobolin Show.

You could make a sultana cake, marble cake, orange cake, banana cake, or even a chocolate mud cake. Or why not try your hand at a date and walnut loaf?

Perhaps you could whip up some plain scones, pumpkin scones, lamingtons, cream puffs (unfilled), pikelets, ANZAC biscuits, damper or jam drops.

Don’t worry gentlemen, you can enter the ‘Bloke’s Chocolate Cake’ section. Your creation must be iced on top only and there is a $50 cash prize for the winner, generously donated by RMB Matthews Williams Lawyers. There is also a $25 cash prize for second place.

The Dorothy Press Memorial Prize (donated by Rex Press) will be given to the best Six Decorated Cup Cakes.

Boiled Rice (must be exhibited in a cup) is a hotly contested affair each year. So, you will have to bring your ‘A Game’ for that particular section. Rice Lovers has donated a $20 prize.

The best date and walnut loaf will receive $25, donated by Vane Tempest Bros. Vane Tempest Bros have also donated a $20 prize for the best six pumpkin scones. If your talents lie in decorating cakes, then make an entry in the Decorated Cake or Novelty Iced Cake sections. In the Novelty Iced Cake section there is a $20 cash prize for first place.

A ribbon will be given for Champion Exhibit (from section 1 to 23) Cooked by a Man; and also for Champion Exhibit – Class M – Open Cookery.

Most Successful Exhibitor in Class M will win a prize donated by Mrs Patrisha Hurley OAM, and the Runner Up will receive a ribbon and a card.

Primary and Secondary aged children do not miss out. There are Junior Cookery sections which are free to enter.

If you are Five Years or Under you can make six decorated Arrowroot biscuits ($10 first prize is donated by Miss J Fisk).

In the 12 Years and Under you can make six pikelets, six ANZAC biscuits, six chocolate chip cookies, chocolate muffins (first prize of $10 donated by Tracey Vane-Tempest), a chocolate cake – not iced (first prize of $5 donated by Kate Smith).

Then there are the cup cakes sections: six cup cakes, six cup cakes, suitable for a children’s party, made by child, 6 to 8 years, all toppings must be edible (first prize donated by Bec Hurley); six cup cakes suitable for a children’s party, made by child, 9 to 12 years, all toppings must be edible (first prize donated by Judith Davis).

Most Successful Exhibitor (12 Years and Under) will receive a prize donated by Joy Gibson.

If you are aged 16 Years and Under, you can make six choc chip muffins (first prize donated by Judith Davis), six pikelets, six ANZAC biscuits, a chocolate cake (iced on top only), a decorated cake – any occasion (first prize donated by Mrs P Hurley OAM), or a novelty iced cake. Most Successful Exhibitor in the 16 Years and Under wins $10 cash.

In the Special Needs section (free entry) exhibitors can make six pikelets or six decorated Arrowroot biscuits.

Cakes must be on a plate or base. No packet mixes allowed and ring tins must not be used. Cakes should not be iced unless stipulated.

Entries need to be at the Pavilion by 10.30am on Thursday, 22 August. Judging will commence at 11am.

For all rules and regulations plus the entire sections list please read the Class M Cookery section of the 2024 Condobolin Show Schedule.

For more information contact please contact Chief Steward of the Cookery section Mrs Patrish Hurley on 0428 962 219.