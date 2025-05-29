Get your flu shot

The National Families Week event held at the Wiradjuri Study Centre on Tuesday, 13 May saw popular television figure Bluey and all visitors had the chance to receive their free flu shot by NSW Health service. According to NSW Health, “Influenza vaccination reduces the severity of influenza-related illness and risk of influenza-related hospitalisations and deaths.” Free influenza vaccines are available to eligible people under the National Immunisation Program (NIP). It is recommended by NSW Health that “Immunisation providers should prioritise children six months to under five years, Aboriginal people, pregnant women, people with an increased risk of complications from influenza, and people aged 65 years and over.”

ABOVE: Shirley-Ann Merritt (Senior Aboriginal Health Worker, Condobolin Health Service) gives Harold ‘Ally’ Coe his flu shot with a very supportive Bluey by his side. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.