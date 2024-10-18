Get your crop off with Inland Petroleum

Advertorial.

Inland Petroleum is your on-farm, fuel handling, lubricant, tank storage, and fuel transport expert.

With our newly redeveloped Condobolin Depot, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and advanced safety measures, we are here for the long haul.

Inland Petroleum truly believes that we are:

The Turnkey Solution for any business or individual.

Offering comprehensive fuel solutions.

Expert advice.

Reliable & efficient service.

At Inland Petroleum, we are committed to being your top choice.

With lubricant specials available until the end of November and competitive fuel prices all year round.

This Harvest, you can call Nathan Webb twenty-four hours, seven days a week, for fuel or oil advice, ordering, and deliveries.

The team is committed and excited to serve Condobolin and the surrounding region. Get ya crop off with Inland Petroleum.

Call Nathan on 0484 120 403!