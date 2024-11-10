Get your accommodation at the Allambie Motel today!

Clean and comfortable, the Allambie Motel is the place to stay when visiting Condobolin.

It is located 4.7 kilometres from one of Condobolin’s major attractions, Gum Bend Lake and the town centre is within walking distance.

It is also only a short drive to the Visitor Information Centre and Utes in Paddock.

The rooms come with coffee and tea making facilities, as well as a flat-screen TV with satellite channels for guests’ convenience. A microwave, an electric kettle, and a fridge are also included. For more comfort, complimentary toiletries, along with a shower, are provided.

The Allambie Motel is located at 21 William Street, Condobolin. Phone 6895 2722 to make a booking today!