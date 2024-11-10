Get your accommodation at the Allambie Motel today!
Clean and comfortable, the Allambie Motel is the place to stay when visiting Condobolin.
It is located 4.7 kilometres from one of Condobolin’s major attractions, Gum Bend Lake and the town centre is within walking distance.
It is also only a short drive to the Visitor Information Centre and Utes in Paddock.
The rooms come with coffee and tea making facilities, as well as a flat-screen TV with satellite channels for guests’ convenience. A microwave, an electric kettle, and a fridge are also included. For more comfort, complimentary toiletries, along with a shower, are provided.
The Allambie Motel is located at 21 William Street, Condobolin. Phone 6895 2722 to make a booking today!
Latest News
Rotary Wiradjuri/Oceti Sakowin Group Study Exchange
The Rotary Club of Condobolin hosted a D5610 Group Study [...]
Tullibigeal Ladies Fire Truck unveiling – Elaine’s vision realised
Story Contributed Around 150 people gathered at the Tullibigeal Community [...]
Cards flat at Bridge
Bridge Well, the cards were certainly flat last week, with [...]
RRT helps spread a vital message at CHS
Recently, the Condobolin Rapid Relief Team visited Condobolin High School [...]
On the greens
Condobolin Sports Club Bowls Wednesday 30th October Max Johnson and [...]
Trundle’s under the radar cancer fundraiser success story
Story and pictures by David Ellery While Trundle is best [...]