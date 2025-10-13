Get ready to make a splash

The warmer weather has arrived and it’s time to dust off your goggles, grab the skis and make the most of the sunshine in the Lachlan Shire.

Gum Bend Lake has been filled and is now officially open for the ski season, providing the perfect spot for skiing, camping, fishing or simply relaxing by the water with family and friends. The sandy beach area and foreshore access upgrades delivered last year make it an even more enjoyable place to spend time this year.

Lake Cargelligo Lake also continues to be a year-round destination for boating, fishing and camping along the lakeside.

Swimming pools across the Shire are also ready to welcome the community. Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo and Tottenham Pools will all be open for the season from Saturday 4 October 2025, providing the perfect spot to cool off.

Council reminds everyone to stay safe around water, follow pool and boating rules and enjoy these facilities responsibly.

Media Release (Lachlan Shire Council).