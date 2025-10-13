Get ready to make a splash
The warmer weather has arrived and it’s time to dust off your goggles, grab the skis and make the most of the sunshine in the Lachlan Shire.
Gum Bend Lake has been filled and is now officially open for the ski season, providing the perfect spot for skiing, camping, fishing or simply relaxing by the water with family and friends. The sandy beach area and foreshore access upgrades delivered last year make it an even more enjoyable place to spend time this year.
Lake Cargelligo Lake also continues to be a year-round destination for boating, fishing and camping along the lakeside.
Swimming pools across the Shire are also ready to welcome the community. Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo and Tottenham Pools will all be open for the season from Saturday 4 October 2025, providing the perfect spot to cool off.
Council reminds everyone to stay safe around water, follow pool and boating rules and enjoy these facilities responsibly.
Media Release (Lachlan Shire Council).
Latest News
Get ready to make a splash
The warmer weather has arrived and it’s time to dust [...]
Euabalong Red Dirt Round-Up
Euabalong Red Dirt Round-Up Report Committee Members were pleased with [...]
Researchers reveal “Weevil Kinevil” could be the answer to a wicked weed problem in Australian crops
A team of world-leading researchers from CSIRO, Australia’s national science [...]
Successful Condobolin Gala held
The Condobolin Gala (presenting the local Business Awards) was a [...]
Year 7 and 8 create children’s books
In term 3, Trundle Central School year 7 and 8 [...]
ABBA Festival Cancelled for 2025
By David Ellery After ABBA Festival cancellation Trundle has sent [...]