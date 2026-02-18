Get ready to hit the track at Condobolin Picnic Races

Get ready for a massive weekend at the 2026 Condobolin Picnic Races!

Dress up, grab your mates, and hit the track on Saturday, 21 February for a big day of country racing, fashion, food, and fun.

Start the party early – Friday night!

The weekend kicks off with the Calcutta on Friday, 20 February from 6:30pm at the racetrack.

BYO drinks, grab dinner, ‘buy a horse’, and get in on the excitement before race day.

Race Day – Saturday 21 February

Expect an action-packed six race program, including the Condobolin Milling Condobolin Picnic Race Club Cup with $46,000 up for grabs.

Bookies and TAB will be on course if you want to have a flutter.

Gates open: 12pm

First race: ~2pm

Round up your crew, enjoy the atmosphere, and make the most of one of Condobolin’s biggest weekends. Don’t miss it!

A message from the Condobolin Picnic Races President

“We’re gearing up for a huge day of racing, fashion and good vibes at the Condobolin Racetrack!”

President Jasmine Wells said. “We’ve got awesome food vendors, ice cold drinks, a $500 gate prize, and Sam McBride bringing the tunes into the night. And the courtesy bus has you covered for the ride home or to continue the night at one of our local establishments!”

Fashions on the Field

Get ready to dress up and show off—Fashions on the Field is back! New sections, new excuses to dress up:

•Colts & Fillies (6 & under) – Smart, fun and sunsafe! Bright outfits, comfy shoes, and cute hats for the little ones.

•Lady of the Races – Breezy elegance meets bold personality!

•Local Country Belle – Celebrate local pride and individuality! Support local designers and boutiques, showcase creativity with unique handcrafted pieces, mix modern style with authentic regional flair – it’s all about community spirit and originality!

•Race Day Summer Gent – Relaxed sophistication – crisp cotton or linen shirts, tailored chinos or shorts, loafers or smart sneakers, add a belt, sunnies and stylish hat!

•Best Trackside Millinery – Celebrate the art of headwear! From bold statements to classic elegance – hats and fascinators complete the look.

•Best Dressed Duo – Style in pairs – partners or mates! Outfits should complement, not match: coordinated colours, themes, or vibes while keeping individuality.

“Fashions on the Field is always such a fun part of the day—everyone gets into the spirit and really brings the country style!” Jasmine said. “ We’re are also extremely grateful for the incredible support and generosity of our local community, sponsors and Lachlan Shire Council—this event wouldn’t be possible without you! So, dust off your race day best and get ready for a fantastic day of country racing, great company, and unforgettable moments!”

For more information on this event email: condopicnics@hotmail.com, visit www.condopicnics.com.au, follow them on Facebook or phone 0488 953 886.

Contributed