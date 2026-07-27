Georgiia honoured for courage and bravery

By Melissa Blewitt

A Condobolin paramedic has been recognised for her bravery as NSW Ambulance honoured staff and volunteers from across the Central West at an awards ceremony in Orange.

Georgiia Birrer received a Commissioner’s Unit Citation for Courage for her role in responding to the Lake Cargelligo shootings in January 2026, where she entered an unpredictable and potentially dangerous environment to provide urgent clinical care to a critically injured patient after identifying that both a colleague and the patient required immediate assistance.

The ceremony also recognised staff and volunteers with National Emergency Medals, along with Long Service and Good Conduct medals.

Among the recipients were Western Sector Associate Director Clinical Operations Chief Superintendent Lauren Mansell and Acting Zone Manager Superintendent Andrew DeGabriel, who each received National Emergency Medals for coordinating the NSW Ambulance response during the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfire crisis.

NSW Ambulance Interim Chief Executive Clare Beech said the awards recognised exceptional courage, leadership and decades of dedicated service.

“It is an honour to celebrate the achievements of our award recipients and acknowledge the profound difference their dedication makes to the lives of patients and families across the region,” she stated.

“Today we recognise acts of courage, exceptional leadership and decades of loyal service. We also acknowledge the vital contributions of our volunteers who stepped forward in moments of crisis to lend assistance and help save lives.

“These awards reflect the very best of NSW Ambulance — people who show up, stand strong and support their communities when they are needed most.”

The Orange ceremony was the second of four awards events being held across NSW in 2026 to recognise NSW Ambulance staff and volunteers. Ceremonies will also be held in Tamworth and Sydney.

NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said the recipients exemplified the professionalism and commitment of frontline ambulance personnel.

“Today we recognise the remarkable NSW Ambulance clinicians, support staff and volunteers who serve the Central West, often helping people when they need it most,” he explained.

“These men and women respond to emergencies at all hours, in all conditions, and they do so with skill, compassion and an unwavering commitment to helping others.

“I extend my sincere congratulations to every award recipient and my deepest thanks for the extraordinary service you provide.”