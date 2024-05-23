Georgia, Ryan and Nate selected

Condobolin High School students Georgia Clemson, Ryan Goodsell and Nate Vincent have been selected in Greater Western Rugby League teams. They will play in Wollongong at the end of May in the NSW Combined High Schools Selection Trials. Congratulations to Ryan Goodsell who also received player of the match for Western in the Opens SSA Rugby League Team at the Greater Regional Trials.

Last Updated: 22/05/2024

