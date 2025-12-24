Generous donations made to CWFSG
Central West Family Support Group received many kind donations of clothes, toys mattresses and more recently. They invited all members of the community to browse for what they needed on Tuesday, 9 December. “This event is an opportunity to give and receive with kindness, ensuring that everyone feels valued and cared for. Your presence will make a difference, and we look forward to welcoming you. Thank you for being part of this wonderful initiative. Together, we can create a positive impact,” a post on the Central West Family Support Group Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Central West Family Support Group Facebook Page.
