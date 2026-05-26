Generous donation
Jade Calton and The Wild Dogs Social Motorcycle Club donated sporting equipment to St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin. Money was raised from the Wild Dogs Social Motorcycle Club annual Condobolin fundraiser. “We are really looking forward to using it all,” a post on the St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page read. Image Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.
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