Gavin and Cameron winners
Condobolin Sports Club Golf
Saturday 13th July, we played a 4B aggregate sponsored by Greg Nagle and John Smith. Thanks fellas for your support.
Winners of the day were Gavin and Cameron Stuckey with 81 points, runners up were Zac Mitchell and Dylan Pawsey with 66 points c/b.
Ball comp winners P Ward and D Bell 66, T Bendall and J Taylor 65, L Dickson and J Smith 64, I Myers and G Taylor 62.
NTPs all grades D. Pawsey, no. 9 S Beattie, no. 11 J Taylor and J Jones, no. 17 B Hurley and J May.
LCD Wardy was present.
Sunday 14th July we played a mixed American Foursome, winners of the day were Pete and Fred Colless with 71 nett, NTP winners were Sam Moore and Amelia Stuckey.
The course is wet and starting to be damaged, therefore is closed until further notice.
Albert and Trundle opens coming up in the next few weeks, always great days out.
How good is golf?
Mister Nothergreen.
Latest News
Gavin and Cameron winners
Condobolin Sports Club Golf Saturday 13th July, we played a [...]
Lucky Zoo winners
Chayce and Hunter Laneyrie were one of the lucky winners [...]
Rhyme Time at Lachlan Library
Younger children can take part in Baby Rhyme Time at [...]
Sunday Breakfast taking a break
The Sunday Breakfast at the Condobolin Sports Club is taking [...]
Storytime fun at Library
Local children are experiencing the delight of stories, songs, and [...]
Andy volunteering at CHS
Andy (PICTURED ABOVE) is working at Condobolin High School (CHS) [...]