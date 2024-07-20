Gavin and Cameron winners

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday 13th July, we played a 4B aggregate sponsored by Greg Nagle and John Smith. Thanks fellas for your support.

Winners of the day were Gavin and Cameron Stuckey with 81 points, runners up were Zac Mitchell and Dylan Pawsey with 66 points c/b.

Ball comp winners P Ward and D Bell 66, T Bendall and J Taylor 65, L Dickson and J Smith 64, I Myers and G Taylor 62.

NTPs all grades D. Pawsey, no. 9 S Beattie, no. 11 J Taylor and J Jones, no. 17 B Hurley and J May.

LCD Wardy was present.

Sunday 14th July we played a mixed American Foursome, winners of the day were Pete and Fred Colless with 71 nett, NTP winners were Sam Moore and Amelia Stuckey.

The course is wet and starting to be damaged, therefore is closed until further notice.

Albert and Trundle opens coming up in the next few weeks, always great days out.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.