Garden Festival blooms in Condobolin

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin’s gardening enthusiasts enjoyed a weekend of floral inspiration at the CWA of NSW Condobolin Branch Garden Festival, held at the Condobolin Campdraft and Rodeo Grounds on Saturday, 10 October and Sunday, 11 October.

The two-day event brought together local businesses and visitors with an interest in gardening, offering an opportunity to browse a range of products for gardens of all sizes.

Vane-Tempest Bros Mitre 10 showcased potting mixes, pots and garden tools, while Dirty Gloves Nursery offered a selection of plants and trees for those looking to add fresh colour and greenery to their homes.

Happy Daze Coffee Cart was also onsite to provide refreshments, while visitors attending on Saturday could enjoy a Devonshire tea and light lunch.

Organised by the CWA of NSW Condobolin Branch, the festival added a splash of spring colour to the local events calendar while providing an opportunity for gardeners to browse, socialise and support local businesses.