Garden blooming

Condobolin Public School Garden Club has been busy planting seedlings. Recently they planted cauliflower, broccoli, and silverbeet to the garden beds. Roma tomatoes, which were grown from
plants donated by Mrs Elliott last year, were also used in class to cook a delicious recipe. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

