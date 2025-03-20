Galari Pathways hold successful Girls Camp
Galari Pathways held a Girl’s Camp at Gum Bend Lake in Condobolin late last month. It was a great weekend with water activities, games, yarn up at night and walking adventures. Organisers said a highlight of the camp was kids happy and enjoying themselves together. Image Credits: Wiradjuri Study Centre Facebook Page.
