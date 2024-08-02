Galari Ag Trophies

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday, we played a 4BBB stableford sponsored by the Galari Ag Company. Thanks Eamon for organising that.

Winners of the day were David and Jordan Hall with 50 points, runners up were Paddy Ward and Jack Jones with 45 points.

Ball comp winners J Coupland and P Colless, S Beattie and M Ward, D Lark and J Adams all with 41 points, E and B Richards with 40 points c/b got the last ball.

NTPs all grades P. Colless, no. 9 B Richards and J Hall, no. 11 E Coe and P Thomas, no 17 W Dargin and M Hanlon.

LCD Lil Vege was there this week.

On Saturday (tomorrow) we will play the August monthly medal sponsored by Ian Bell Smash Repairs, it will also be the medal of medals, and footy colour day, so wear your teams colours with pride.

Sunday is the famous Trundle Open, mad if you don’t go, they would like pre entries to make life easier, there is a QR code on their flier.

By now all memberships should be paid and private carts registered with the club, if not they won’t be allowed on the course, pretty simple.

Lots of golf coming up in August, Trundle, Binalong, Burcher, Peak Hill and Trangie opens, and our club championships start the last day of August, so get your gardening done after work on week days.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.