Gaining Conservation knowledge

By Melissa Blewitt

On Thursday, 18 September community members who have begun their Certificate II in Ecosystems and Conservation met up at the Wiradjuri Study Centre.

Rusty Abbott (Walan Miya – Vocational Training Provider) is teaching the course. Walan Miya Group is a team of industry experts, versed in the worlds of Local Government, Construction, Resources and Infrastructure, Water Authority, Indigenous Support and more. They have over 10 years experience providing training for pre-employment pathways and existing worker solutions.

The Certificate II in Ecosystems and Conservation qualification will provide community members with an excellent working knowledge of the conservation industry.

“It is an ideal starting place for individuals wanting to work in Indigenous land management, conservation earthworks, lands, parks and wildlife or natural area management,” according to www.walanmiya.com.au