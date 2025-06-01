Fundraising for Cancer Clinical Trials

A Black Tie fundraiser was held at the Condobolin Railway Hotel in March, where $4,500 was raised for clinical cancer trials. This event was a fundraiser for the Cruisin’ Along Car Rally, which saw local adventurers like Kim Jones, bound for the Murray River township of Tailem Bend, taking in many towns along the way including Condobolin during April. The tag-along car tour was founded in 2009 and has raised more than one million dollars for local charities over the last 16 years. Run under the auspices of the Rotary Club of Orange Daybreak, the rally has been instrumental in raising money to establish the Cancer Care Western NSW Cancer Care Lodge and it continues to fund vital clinical trials in Orange. In 2024, the rally donated more than $50,000 to the local clinical trials. Some thirteen vehicles took part this year, with the rally stopping in West Wyalong, Hay, Ouyen, and then Tailem Bend, before returning via Mildura, Hay, and Condobolin. Participants took time to share stories with great company at Condobolin at Rally’s end, before returning to their respective homes. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.