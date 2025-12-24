Funding to support reliable town drinking water

By Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Shire Council has secured funding from the NSW government to upgrade drinking water treatment in Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo.

The Advanced Operational Support (AOS) initiative is supporting local water utilities with hands-on technical training to optimise existing water treatment plants and extend the lifespan of these essential assets.

Under this phase of the program, participating councils will benefit from engineering and technical support to give them the tools and skills they need to improve water operations, saving tens of thousands of dollars each year.

Grants of up to $150,000 will also support a range of projects at water treatment plants, including:

installing new monitoring equipment for 24-hour water quality oversight

upgrading filtration and treatment systems to improve water purity

implementing high-tech automated systems to enable councils to respond faster to potential water quality issues

AOS is part of the successful $52.8 million Town Water Risk Reduction Program, which has provided support to local water utilities across regional NSW addressing issues including water quality, dam safety and training for utility operators.

NSW water minister Rose Jackson said the program will give operators skills they need to problem solve water issues.

“We know regional towns need a leg up to get the most out of their water treatment plants and lock-in a clean, dependable water supply,” she explained.

“Infrastructure is one piece of the puzzle but on-the-ground operational support is also extremely valuable.

“This program empowers operators with the skills and knowledge they need to problem-solve and consistently deliver quality water to their communities.”