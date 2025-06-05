Funding for Pipe Band

By Melissa Blewitt

Chamen’s Supa IGA has given $5,602.99 to the Condobolin RSL Pipe Band as part of their Community Chest program.

The money is raised in a number of ways but predominately through the purchase of products with an IGA Community Chest logo on the label or ticket.

When you purchase a product with the IGA Community Chest logo printed on the label a percentage is credited to that store’s IGA Community Chest account.

During IGA Community Chest catalogue promotion weeks all products in the catalogue bearing the special IGA Community Chest logo contribute to the ‘Chest’.

Chamen’s Supa IGA has donated over $25,000 to local community organisations in recent years.

The Condobolin RSL Pipe Band will use the funds to host the sixth Condobolin Tattoo, which will be held on Saturday, 20 September.

Rob Neal (representing the Condobolin RSL Pipe Band) graciously accepted the donation from Chamen’s Supa IGA Store Manager Christian Dagorne on Tuesday, 20 May.

“The Condobolin RSL Pipe Band is extremely grateful for the generous donation from Chamens Supa IGA and their Community Chest Program,” Mr Neal said.

“Without support from the community and businesses such as Chamens, an event such as the Condobolin Tattoo, just cannot happen.

“We (the Condobolni RSL Pipe Band) would like to thank Chamen’s and the local community for their contributions to the successful running of the 2025 Tattoo event.

“I would like to extend a warm invitation to the community to join us for an amazing night of pipes and drums on Saturday, 20 September.”

Chamen’s Supa IGA Store Manager Christian Dagorne said “Chamens is proud to support such a wonderful community event such as the Condobolin Tattoo.”

Sponsorship package options for the Condobolin Tattoo are available. Please contact Rob Neal on 0428 962 917 for more information.