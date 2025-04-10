Funding for Emergency Training in Condobolin

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin and District Landcare Management Committee has secured $9,450 funding through the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal’s (FRRR) Strengthening Rural Communities (SRC) Program.

The grant, awarded though the SRC’s Small and Vital Stream, will be used increase community safety through first response First Aid and CPR training for locals.

Committee Landcare Coordinator Kate Stuckey did the training two years ago and wanted more locals to have the opportunity.

We are a good over half an hour from town to the nearest hospital,” Mrs Stuckey said.

“With the skills learned from doing the Remote Rural First Aid Training you’re left feeling confident that, if you came across an accident or something disastrous happened on your own property, you’re going to be able to handle that situation and able to possibly save a life.

“Throughout the training you and the group are put in real life scenarios where you are actually put at the scene of a simulated accident it is here where you get to put the training into practice. It really cemented to me how little my husband and I knew about how to apply first aid, this training was so worthwhile.”

Mrs Stuckey, who lives about 50 kilometres north of Condobolin, said the two-day course includes CPR on both adults and infants, treating bleeding, wound treatment and bandaging skills, one of the most valuable skills gained from the training was having the knowledge and confidence in efficiently being able to and lead ambulances and helicopters to a property.

Jill Karena, Head of Granting at FRRR, said the SRC team is continually inspired by the strength and resilience of the NFPs dedicated to helping remote, rural and regional communities thrive.

“What makes rural communities amazing are the people that live there,” she stated.

“These places are filled with locals working hard to keep community spirit alive and willing to step up to see their region navigate the highs and lows that come with living in the country. We see our role as walking beside them and empowering local groups to lead the projects they know will have a real impact.

“Small grants really do make a big difference and FRRR’s SRC program is so popular because it offers flexible small grants year-round to remote, rural and regional communities in all states and territories.

“Our grants are often just one part of the bigger picture in terms of getting projects off the ground. But we know that this funding is often a crucial catalyst, encouraging further investment in local solutions.

For example, the 84 projects we’ve supported in this round of SRC, are worth over $2.67 million.

“Demand for funding continues to grow, as the cost of living and operational expenses rise, government priorities shift, and the impacts of climate change and disasters evolve.

“To meet this demand, FRRR needs the support of the philanthropic and corporate sectors. A collaborative effort is needed to empower rural communities to lead a vibrant and sustainable

future,” Ms Karena concluded.

The SRC program is collaboratively supported by donors, ranging from private individuals to larger foundations. FRRR is the only national foundation specifically focussed on ensuring the social and economic strength of Australia’s remote, rural and regional communities.

Established in 2000, it has since delivered more than $200 million to more than 15,000 projects.