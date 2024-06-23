Funding cut a devastating blow to Indigenous communities throughout Western NSW

Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton has taken up the fight for Regional Enterprise Development Institute (REDI.E) this week after the Indigenous service provider found out its funding will be cut later this year.

REDI.E recently received a letter from the National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA) informing the organisation that its contract would conclude on 31 October 2024 because it does not meet the criteria for an extension of its Community Development Program (CDP) service agreement.

The letter stated that this decision is due to “a range of factors, most notably consistent underperformance in the last three Provider Performance Reviews”.

Mr Coulton said this decision is extremely disappointing.

“This is a devastating blow, not only for the staff and clients that REDI.E supports but for all of Western NSW,” Mr Coulton said.

“REDI.E is a fantastic service and jobs provider for Indigenous communities in Western NSW, with a proud 25-year history.

“It’s an Indigenous owned and operated organisation that has been working hard to close the gap in communities across the Murdi Paaki region, including Bourke, Brewarrina, Broken Hill, Cobar, Collarenebri, Coonamble, Enngonia, Goodooga, Gulargambone, Ivanhoe, Lightning Ridge, Menindee, Walgett, Weilmoringle, Wentworth and Wilcannia.

“Over the years, I’ve worked closely with CEO Peter Gibbs and have seen first-hand the real, positive outcomes REDI.E is delivering in these communities, providing employment opportunities and training, as well as a range of community services through innovative programs and enterprises.

“A great example of this is when REDI.E took over the operation of the Wilcannia store, not only providing employment for local Indigenous people but it means that the community no longer has to travel the 400-kilometre round trip to Broken Hill to purchase essential supplies and fresh food at an affordable price.

“REDI.E has been very successful with its shearing program, teaching young Indigenous men and women skills for the shearing and wool handling industries. Its cafes serve as community hubs, offering employment, training and a welcoming space for Indigenous people. REDI.E also provides employment opportunities through its facilities management company and security business and is committed to training and employing Indigenous health professionals to address critical gaps in healthcare delivery.

“I just cannot understand how the NIAA can justify terminating this contract when it’s clear that REDI.E is making positive change.

“Excluding REDI.E from service delivery from October until 30 June next year could create a significant gap in services, affecting the livelihoods of about one thousand Indigneous people in my electorate.

“For a Government that claims to be so supportive of Indigenous Australians, why would they cut the funding of an organisation that is actually making a difference on the ground?”

Mr Coulton this week met with Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney’s staff and representatives from the Department for clarification on the decision to terminate REDI.E’s contract.

“Quite frankly, I’m not satisfied with the explanation they provided,” Mr Coulton said.

“I’ve been told that the reason the contract has been terminated is due to minor compliance issues – not corruption or a failure to meet targets.

“That is simply not good enough.

“I’ve also been speaking with Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians Jacinta Nampijinpa Price who is also appalled at this decision. Senator Nampijinpa Price will be questioning this during Senate Estimates tomorrow.

“I will continue to advocate for REDI.E and hope that this decision can be reversed.”

