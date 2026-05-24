Fun and laughter at Koori Kinderama
There was plenty of fun and laughter at Koori Kinderama Playgroup on Monday, 4 May. Mums, Nans and Bubs enjoyed sensory play, paper craft creating a collage and those all-important yarns. Marion Packham (WCC Language Program) delivered a Wiradjuri language lesson with a story, which was followed by a lullaby. Jackie Coe (CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes) facilitates this program every two weeks. Image Credits: Wiradjuri Study Centre Facebook Page.
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