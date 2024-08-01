Fun and hilarity at Bridge

People! People! People! You must keep the laughter down to a dull roar. Bridge is meant to be a serious and dignified game of strategy and skill, not a game for fun and hilarity. However, it was a very funny day.

There were a number of 2club openings, which means the opener has more than fifty percent of the total points in his/her hand. This does not leave many points for the other three hands. So, what to bid? There were also an uncommon number of 1No Trump openings, showing a balanced hand with a very specific number of points. So, what to bid?

A delicious slice and a terrific Birthday cake were on offer. Happy Birthday Judy! Sadly, for Judy, she did not get great hands of cards, so did not get a Birthday win.

We played an individual nine person movement. First was John with 2,590 points. Close second was Max with 2,580 points. Lorraine came third with 2,350 points. Congratulations to everyone.

Cheers, Bridget.