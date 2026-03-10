Fuel prices soar in Condobolin

By Melissa Blewitt

A fifth of the world’s crude oil supply moves through the strait of Hormuz, which is now essentially closed due to the ongoing conflict in Iran. This restriction means energy commodity prices are set to soar.

Condobolin is already feeling the effects, with fuel prices rising well above $2 a litre for both petrol and diesel.

On Tuesday, 10 March the Diesel price at BP in Condobolin was 211.9 for Unleaded 91; 228.9 for Premium 95; and 244.9 for diesel.

At Fuels Plus, motorists were paying 210.9 (Unleaded 91); 228.9 (Premium 95); and 244.9 (Diesel).

PowerFuel prices were 210.9 for Unleaded 91; for 238.9 for Premium 98 and 235.9 for Diesel.

For Inland Petroleum, the price of Unleaded 91 was 212.9; 229.9 for Unleaded 95; and 254.9 for Diesel. **All prices quoted as of 8.30am Tuesday 10th**

Residents took to social media to vent their frustrations, with some claiming fuel distributors in town raised their prices three times in one day.

Nathan Webb (Inland Petroleum Business Development Manager NSW West) wrote an explanation for the price rises from a business perspective on the Condobolin Notice Board Facebook Group

“We understand fuel prices moving quickly can be frustrating for everyone,” he said in his comment.

“What many people don’t see is that our pricing is directly linked to the terminal price we purchase fuel from. Over the past week those terminal prices have been changing rapidly due to supply and demand pressures and increased consumption, which means the cost of replacement fuel is significantly higher than previous deliveries.

“Price gouging is when a business holds older, cheaper stock and dramatically increases the price without having to replace it at a higher cost. That’s not the case here. Our pricing reflects the cost of replacing the fuel currently being sold so we can continue to supply the community.

“This is a challenging time across the industry and we’re doing our best to continue supporting local customers and keeping supply available. We appreciate everyone’s understanding,” his comment concluded.

The Terminal Gate Price in Sydney for Diesel was 200.1 cents per litre (inclusive of GST – latest available data at the time of print) as of Tuesday, 10 March. This is compared to Monday, 2 March, when it was 165.9 cents. That is an increase of 34.2 cents in seven days. In Melbourne the Terminal Gate Price for Diesel was 196.8); Brisbane 199.2; Adelaide 198.3; Darwin 204.5; Perth 198.8; and Hobart 201.3.

For Petrol (ULP, cents per litre, inclusive of GST), the Terminal Gate Price was 175.5 on Monday, 9 March. This compares to 157.3 on Tuesday, 3 March. For Melbourne (9 March) it was 174.6; Brisbane (175.5); Adelaide (174.8); Darwin (179.6); Perth (175.4); and Hobart (177.9).

The Fuel Terminal Gate prices quoted were prepared by ORIMA Research Pty Ltd on behalf of the Australian Institute of Petroleum, using information provided by BP Australia, Ampol, Viva Energy Australia and ExxonMobil. Prices shown are the average Terminal Gate Price for unleaded petrol and diesel across each of these companies for the day. Brisbane prices prior to 1 July 2009 are exclusive of the Queensland State Government fuel subsidy (which was removed 1 July 2009). Prices are generally collated each weekday morning.

Australia has roughly one month of fuel reserves, with approximately 36 days of petrol, 34 days of diesel, and 32 days of jet fuel on hand.

Australia imports about 90 per cent of its liquid fuel including petrol, diesel and aviation fuel. Most of those products come from refineries in Singapore, South Korea, and Japan. They, in turn, rely on Middle Eastern crude oil.

Australia has just two oil refineries today – there used to be 12.

The Maritime Union put it bluntly: “Australia is an energy exporting nation. It is indefensible that we cannot guarantee our own fuel supply.” As the union notes, “For decades, successive governments have allowed our domestic fuel capacity to be dismantled.” The Maritime Union warns that Australia now depends on “foreign refineries, foreign-owned tankers and shipping lanes that run through contested waters.”

Political leaders are urging Australians not to panic-buy petrol amid fears of price spikes and possible shortages due to the conflict.

Three days after the start of missile strikes on one of the world’s biggest oil producers, Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen suggested that the only thing to fear was fear itself.

“There are real challenges, but there is no need for panic-buying; that will just make the situation worse,” Minister Bowen said.

A 2020 federal government liquid fuel security review – released under freedom of information

in early 2024 – examined a scenario where the strait of Hormuz was closed.

It concluded that “fuel supplies in Australia are unlikely to be physically affected as long as the disruption is resolved within six months and IEA [International Energy Agency] countries release emergency stocks to maintain global supplies”.

And even if oil shipments out of the Middle East were disrupted beyond that time frame, Australia would still be able to secure what we needed as long as we were prepared to pay, the review said.

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers has written to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission asking it to monitor fuel prices amid the unrest in the Middle East.