Fuel excise halved for three months

By Melissa Blewitt

Following a meeting of the National Cabinet on Monday, 30 March convened by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the Australian Government will halve the fuel excise on petrol and diesel for three months.

According to the Federal Government, the halving of the fuel excise will reduce the cost of fuel by 26.3 cents per litre.

The halving of the fuel excise will commence from 1 April and run to 30 June.

The Federal Government said it may take some time for the exercise reduction to show up at the pump, but that the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) will continue to monitor fuel prices to help ensure that the lower excise rate is fully passed on at the bowser.

It also will reduce the Heavy Vehicle Road User Charge to zero for three months to help truckies continue their vital work for our nation. The Government will also defer the next scheduled increase in the Heavy Vehicle Road User Charge by six months.

“Australians are encouraged to use public transport wherever possible to help conserve fuel for the regions, and we welcome existing moves to cut the costs of public transport,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

“While Australia’s fuel supply outlook remains secure in the near term because of the actions the Albanese Government has taken, the longer this war goes the worse the impacts will be.” Mr Albanese said since the conflict began, the Federal Government had:

Passed new laws to double penalties for petrol companies for price gouging

Appointed a national Fuel Supply Taskforce Coordinator and Taskforce

Released 20 per cent of Australia’s petrol and diesel fuel reserves, targeted at regional areas

Changed fuel standards to get more fuel flowing

Changed diesel standards so Australia’s refineries can supply more diesel

Tasked the ACCC to ramp up fuel price monitoring and issue on-the-spot fines.

Engaged with international partners to keep supply flowing, including securing a supply agreement with Singapore.

Introduced laws to make sure companies pay truckies fairly when fuel prices spike

And introduced legislation to underwrite the purchase of fuel by the private sector.

The Prime Minister, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister Bowen have committed to engaging with key international counterparts to help ensure the continued flow of fuel and diesel shipments to Australia from Australia’s trade partners.

National leaders also agreed and released a National Fuel Security Plan.