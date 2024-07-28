Frustrating and fascinating
Bridge
A few travellers back last week.
On my way to Bridge, I thought there will be at least one slam, look for it. I was right. There was one slam and I missed it!
Where better to spend a freezing cold, sleeting day than with a lovely group of friends and playing that most frustrating but fascinating game of Bridge? Nowhere! Especially with coffee and slice added in.
Bonnie and max won on the day with 2,620 points. Very close behind were Sandra and Sue with 2,600 points. Lorraine and Dick came third with 1,970 points.
My wish for you: May you always have love to share, cash to spare, tyres with air and friends who care.
Bridget.
Latest News
Celebrating NAIDOC Week
In the last week of term 2, Lake Cargelligo Central [...]
Frustrating and fascinating
Bridge A few travellers back last week. On my way [...]
CHS NAIDOC Celebration Assembly
Condobolin High School held their NAIDOC Week Celebration Assembly on [...]
A day of celebration
Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service (CAHS) hosted a NAIDOC Day celebration [...]
Year Six Transition to High School
Year Six students only haver two terms of primary schooling [...]
CAHS holds NAIDOC activities
Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service held a raft of NAIDOC Week [...]