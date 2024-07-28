Frustrating and fascinating

Bridge

A few travellers back last week.

On my way to Bridge, I thought there will be at least one slam, look for it. I was right. There was one slam and I missed it!

Where better to spend a freezing cold, sleeting day than with a lovely group of friends and playing that most frustrating but fascinating game of Bridge? Nowhere! Especially with coffee and slice added in.

Bonnie and max won on the day with 2,620 points. Very close behind were Sandra and Sue with 2,600 points. Lorraine and Dick came third with 1,970 points.

My wish for you: May you always have love to share, cash to spare, tyres with air and friends who care.

Bridget.