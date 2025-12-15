From CJCA to Sutherland First Grade

Former Condobolin Junior Cricket Association player Riley Keen has become Sutherland Player Number 308. He started his career as a young Condobolin cricketer and has gone ahead in leaps and bounds since then. After an injury this season, Riley was determined to do everything he could in his rehab. He returned a couple of weeks early and has earnt his spot in the First Grade side at Sutherland Cricket Club. “What an amazing achievement and a huge step in his cricketing journey. We couldn’t be more proud of him,” a post on the Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.