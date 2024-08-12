Frensham offers a first class education

Advertorial.

Boarding schools have long been valued for encouraging independence and it’s well documented that girls thrive in all-girls educational environments.

But all girls’ boarding schools are not created equal. Frensham, located on 180 beautiful hectares in the Southern Highlands, is small enough that each girl is well-known, but is the largest girls’ boarding school in NSW.

Almost three-quarters of students board, which offers a unique immersive experience. Girls live, learn, lead and work together, allowing character development to be a focus. More than 80 per cent of boarders come from rural and regional NSW; your daughter will become part of the Frensham family and gain life-long friendships.

Frensham offers a first-class education. The latest learning technologies are enhanced by boarding life that incorporates fixed study times, evening workshops, academic coaching and facilitated music practice.

Through our Jamieson Program, including the Cambridge IGCSE Global Perspectives courses, students are challenged to develop critical thinking skills, and learn collaboration. Frensham girls look outwards, with an ethos of service.

This holistic education fosters diverse talents, intellectual and spiritual growth, and emotional maturity.

‘Day-boarders’ are included in our extended offerings: from breakfast to dinner and ‘prep’, all girls enjoy routines woven into Frensham’s 24/7 life, where art, music practice and sport are core, and are supported by world-class facilities and opportunities.

Frensham is a host school for the Sydney-based Independent Girls’ Schools sporting fixtures; on Saturdays the playing fields and indoor sports courts are hives of activity.

Parents are welcomed at Holt Cafe where student-baristas make excellent coffee! Equestrian and snowsports teams compete at national levels and Frensham has a renowned music program, recently receiving AMEB Most Outstanding Accredited School awards.

In the delightful grounds of Frensham, your daughter is known and valued; our boarding community will ensure she thrives.