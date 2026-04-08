Free Video Making and Projection Mapping Workshops coming to Condobolin

Advertorial.

Outback Theatre for Young People is bringing four days of free, hands-on workshops to Condobolin from Wednesday 8 April to Saturday 11 April 2026. Young people aged 13 to 17 are invited to learn the art of video making and large-scale projection mapping — no previous experience or skills required.

Led by artist Scott Baker, the workshops offer a unique opportunity for young people interested in technology and creative arts. Participants will walk away with real skills in content creation, event management and projection mapping — skills that are increasingly in demand across the creative and technology sectors. All iPads and equipment will be provided.

The workshops will culminate in a free youth event at the Skate Park on Saturday 11 April from 4pm to 8pm, where participants will showcase their projections to the community.

What’s On Each Day

Days 1 & 2 — Participants will learn video making fundamentals and transform their footage into a large-scale projection.

Day 3 — The group will begin using projectors to create a live video performance at the local skate park.

Day 4 — As part of the creative team, participants will transform the water tower at the skate park with projections of their own artwork.

Workshop Details

Dates: Wednesday 8 April – Saturday 11 April 2026

Location: Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation, Condobolin NSW

Cost: Free (lunch provided)

Ages: 13–17 years

Community Event: Saturday 11 April, 4pm–8pm at the Skate Park (free entry)

Register now at: events.humanitix.com/video-projection-mapping-workshops-in-condobolin

About Outback Theatre for Young People: Outback Theatre for Young People delivers creative arts projects and programs in regional and remote NSW, providing meaningful opportunities for young people to engage with the arts and develop real-world skills. This project is funded by Create NSW