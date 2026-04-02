Free Domestic Waste Disposal Available at Council Waste Facilities

Lachlan Shire Council is reminding residents that domestic waste disposal at all Council waste facilities is free of charge for loads up to three (3) cubic metres in size.

This initiative is designed to support the community in maintaining clean and safe neighbourhoods, while encouraging responsible waste management practices.

Residents can dispose of general household waste without incurring any fees, provided the volume does not exceed the three (3) cubic metre limit per visit.

Council advises that the following materials are not included in the free domestic waste allowance and will incur charges in accordance with Council’s Fees and Charges schedule:

Commercial waste

Tyres

Asbestos

These items require specialised handling and disposal to ensure environmental and public safety compliance.

Residents are encouraged to separate waste appropriately and check with their local facility for any specific requirements prior to arrival.

Opening hours at Council’s waste facilities are outlined below:

Condobolin: 10am – 4pm, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Lake Cargelligo: 8am – 12noon, 1pm – 5pm, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Tottenham: 8am – 5pm, Monday, Tuesday (when Monday is a public holiday), Friday, Saturday

For more information on accepted materials, operating hours, and applicable fees, please visit Council’s website www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au or contact Council at council@lachlan.nsw.gov.au or (02) 6895 1900.

Media Release (Lachlan Shire Council).Lachlan Shire Council is reminding residents that domestic waste disposal at all Council waste facilities is free of charge for loads up to three (3) cubic metres in size.

This initiative is designed to support the community in maintaining clean and safe neighbourhoods, while encouraging responsible waste management practices.

Residents can dispose of general household waste without incurring any fees, provided the volume does not exceed the three (3) cubic metre limit per visit.

Council advises that the following materials are not included in the free domestic waste allowance and will incur charges in accordance with Council’s Fees and Charges schedule:

Commercial waste

Tyres

Asbestos

These items require specialised handling and disposal to ensure environmental and public safety compliance.

Residents are encouraged to separate waste appropriately and check with their local facility for any specific requirements prior to arrival.

Opening hours at Council’s waste facilities are outlined below:

Condobolin: 10am – 4pm, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Lake Cargelligo: 8am – 12noon, 1pm – 5pm, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Tottenham: 8am – 5pm, Monday, Tuesday (when Monday is a public holiday), Friday, Saturday

For more information on accepted materials, operating hours, and applicable fees, please visit Council’s website www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au or contact Council at council@lachlan.nsw.gov.au or (02) 6895 1900.

Media Release (Lachlan Shire Council).