Free desexing program coming to Lachlan Shire

A free dog and cat desexing service is being offered in Lachlan Shire by Animal Welfare League NSW on 11 March 2025.

The service will be hosted by Lachlan Shire Council at Pat Timmins Oval in the SRA Ground, Condobolin. To qualify for the program, pet owners need to be a resident of Lachlan Shire Local Government area and complete an application form available on the website below. https://forms.awlnsw.com.au/232887196223868.

The application form can also be accessed via a QR code on the program flyer (printed on this page).

Applications for the program must be completed using the online form.

Limited places are available in the program, so all applicants may not be guaranteed a place. Successful applicants will be notified of the booking time slot allocated for their animal.

Lachlan Shire Council’s Environment and Waste Coordinator, Rowan Bentick said “Affordable desexing programs for companion animals have been difficult to find in recent years. This program from Animal Welfare League NSW will help bridge this gap and provide desexing of companion animals to eligible residents.

“Free microchipping and vaccination programs will also be held in Lake Cargelligo and Tottenham over the coming months to help residents who need these services for their pets.

More details will be released about these programs when bookings are open” Mr Bentick concluded.

For further information about this program or matters relating to companion animals, please contact Council’s Environment and Planning Department on (02) 6895 1950.

Press Release (Lachlan Shire Council).