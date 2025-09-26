Fourteen lovely young ladies presented at 2025 Condobolin Deb Ball

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

The 2025 Debutantes and their partners were received by Father Getulio Goncalves, Parish Priest of St Joseph’s Catholic Church on Saturday, 13 September. He was accompanied by the Matron of Honour for the 2024 ball, Mrs Helen Elias. The Ball was held at the Condobolin SRA Pavilion.

Presentation Compere was Hannah Ridley.

The following comments and descriptions were read out on the night.

Good evening, ladies, and gentlemen. May I have your attention please. It is my pleasure to be your compere this evening.

On behalf of St Joseph’s P and F, I welcome you to the 2025 annual Condobolin Debutante Ball.

I particularly welcome the 14 lovely debutantes who will be presented shortly, their partners, their families, and friends.

A few housekeeping items before formalities begin. Please make yourself familiar with the emergency exits. The toilets are located on this side of the Hall. The bar will be serving drinks tonight and there are to be no under 18’s to approach the bar area.

I am required to remind you that there is to be no under-age drinking whatsoever. Bar staff or the security staff will not be issuing a second warning to anyone breaking this law but will have to ask them to leave. Let’s make this night a great one for everyone and follow this simple rule.

Would you now please welcome Father Getulio Goncalves Parish Priest of St Joseph’s Catholic Church who will receive the debutantes. He is accompanied by the Matron of Honour for the 2025 ball, Mrs Helen Elias.

We welcome on our official table this evening, Miss Natasha Brotherton, principal of St Joseph’s School, Mrs Wendy Scarce, Principal of Condobolin High School, Mrs Lorraine Farrugia, Principal of Condobolin Public School, Mrs Sarah Connell, president of the St Joseph’s P and F, Bishop Stuart Robinson Minister of the Anglican Church in Condobolin, Stanley Alexandra and Stella Turla.

Tonight, we would like to say a big thank you to Mr Harold Coe and the Board Members at the Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation. We wish to thank WCC for their generous contribution to our ball.

We would also like to thank Max Jones from The Royal Laundry Condobolin who has very generously provided the debutantes with a voucher which considerably discounts the dry cleaning of their gowns. We greatly appreciate your support of our ball.

Father Getulio, Mrs Elias, ladies, and gentlemen, I now have much pleasure in introducing the 2025 debutantes and their partners.

Attending our debutantes this evening is a gorgeous young couple, our flowergirl and pageboy. Our beautiful flowergirl is Kate Fair and she is accompanied by handsome page-boy, Toby Jacobson.

Kate is the daughter of Jarrod and Rebecca Fair, and Toby is the son of Anton and Terri Jocobson.

Kate’s flower girl dress features a delicate lace embroidered top and a full tulle flowing skirt, perfect for twirling and dancing. This enchanting dress features tulle, puff sleeves that add a touch of elegance and charm, making Kate look and feel like a princess.

Toby is outfitted to match the debutante’s partners. Like Toby they are attired in black single breasted dinner suits. The coats have a satin lapelled collar and their suits are teamed with white wing-collar shirts accessorized with black bow ties.

Our first debutante of the 2025 Ball is Madison Scarce. Madison is partnered by Kody Martin. Madison is the daughter of David and Wendy Scarce and Kody is the son of Zac Martin and Jessie Crouch.

Madison is wearing the Georgie Dress by Nicoletta which is crafted from Mikado satin in ivory. The gown is full in length and strapless featuring a scooped neckline, a ruched bodice and an A-line skirt with a modest split. Madison has paired this with ivory-coloured heels.

Shayleen Coe is our second debutante this evening. She is partnered by Rashard Kirby. Shaylen is the daughter of Terrance Coe and Lorena Solomon and Rashard is the son of Nathan Calliss and Sara Kirby.

Shayleen is wearing an elegant gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and corset style bodice with a lace up back. The bodice is covered in diamantes of varying sizes adding sparkle to this gown. The soft tulle skirt floats over the satin skirt underlay.

Our third debutante this evening is Aaliyah Kirby partnered by Tyler Bell. Aaliyah is the daughter of Nathan Calliss and Sara Kirby. Tyler is the son of Scott and Zillah Bell.

Aaliyah is wearing a beautiful gown with a sweetheart neckline adorned with a draped cowl feature. The exposed boning corset-like bodice detail adds elegance, also featuring spaghetti straps and an A- Line silhouette. The floating satin skirt with a thigh-high split falls softly to the floor.

Our next debutante this evening is Lara-Lee McRae. She is partnered by Jaden Glasson.

Lara-Lee is the daughter of Teigan McRae and James Patton. Jaden is the son of Jamie Glasson and Alinta Atkinson. This evening Lara-Lee’s gown radiates elegance. The strapless gown features a delicately floral bodice. This floral detail cascades into a full, ethereal tulle skirt which floats across the floor. The perfect blend of tradition and grace.

Our next debutante this evening is Bonnie-Kate Anson. She is partnered by Tyreese Colliss. Bonnie-Kate is the daughter of Peter Anson and Emma-Kate Clancy. Tyreese is the son of Hank Colliss and Roberta Turnbull.

Bonnie-Kate wears a stunning ball gown featuring a semi-sheer corset bodice crafted with highly detailed lace. The spaghetti straps provide a delicate finish with the corset lace up back ensuring a flawless fit. The flowing silk skirt falls from the bodice softly to the floor.

Our next debutante this evening is Charli Coe. She is partnered by Zac Grimmond.

Charli is the daughter of Belinda Coe. Zac is the son of Luke Grimmond and Jessica Marshall. This evening Charli is wearing a gorgeous strapless gown with a fitted bodice and sweetheart neckline. The pleats across the bodice add elegance and sophistication, one side higher than the other. The full satin skit falls softly to the floor.

Our next debutante this evening is Ava Roberts partnered by Ryan Baker.

Ava is the daughter of Tim and Melinda Roberts. Ryan is the grandson of Michael and Mary Brown. Ava’s beautiful gown features a corset style bodice with intricate lace detail and beading, with spaghetti straps and a lace up back. The gown features a layered tulle skirt, with 21 layers making the soft, full skirt flow to the floor with elegance.

Our next debutante this evening is Kiara Roussety. She is partnered by Ashton Davis.

Kiara is the daughter of Jean Bernard and Marie Roussety. Ashton is the son of Jarred and Dorothy Coe.

Kiara’s satin gown carries more than just elegance- it carries memory. First worn 25 years ago by Kiara’s mother on her wedding day, it now graces Kiara at the debutante ball, a quiet tribute to love, legacy and the passage of time. The dress is crafted in luminous white satin, with a full skirt that evokes the timeless charm of a princess. Applique details are carefully placed across the bodice and hem, adding delicate texture and a touch of romance. On each shoulder, three satin roses bloom echoed by three roses placed at the base of the back closure. It is a gown that has witnessed vows and now marks a new beginning. Worn once in celebration of union, and now again in celebration of coming into one’s own, it’s not just a dress- it’s a shared story, stitched with love.

Our next debutante this evening is Isabella Pearce. She is partnered by Scout Collins.

Isabella is the daughter of Jason Pearce and stepdaughter of Tiffany Jones. Scout is the son of Michael and Joanne Collins.

This evening Isabella is wearing a gorgeous gown featuring a lace covered corset style bodice. The bodice is embellished with intricate lace detail with thin spaghetti straps and intricate lace that continues onto the skirt. Soft ribbon is laced through the back and tied with a bow. The full circle duchess satin skirt falls softly to the floor and is finished with a soft tulle overlay.

Our next debutante this evening is Jane Redenbach partnered by Brody O’Bryan.

Jane is the daughter of James and Fe Redenbach. Brody is the son of Brett O’Bryan and Colleen Campbell.

Jane is wearing an elegant gown featuring a sweet heart neckline, thin spaghetti straps and satin tie around the waist. The gown, a satin A-line silhouette is covered in a lace overlay.

Our next debutante this evening is Ahriyah Porter. She is partnered by her brother Brycen.

Ahriyah and Brycen are the eldest son and daughter of James and Charlotte Porter.

This evening Ahriyah wears a satin gown with a full circle skirt with a chiffon overlay. The dress features a chiffon band that drapes across the bodice through the waist and down one side of the skirt. A diamante brooch adds some bling to the gown. The drop shoulder straps add to the bodice to give it an elegant look.

Our next debutante this evening is Stephanie Riach. She is partnered by Jonah Grimshaw.

Stephanie is the daughter of Ken and Tanya Riach. Jonah is the son of Ian and Abby Grimshaw.

Stephanie is wearing a beautiful lace and tulle gown featuring a v-neckline with an intricate lace applique design on the bodice. The bodice is finished with double straps and the floor length a line skirt falls elegantly to the floor, creating that A-line silhouette of elegance.

Our next debutante this evening is Sadie Haworth. She is partnered by Charlie Patton.

Sadie is the daughter of Avin Haworth and Sharee Brewer. Charlie is the son of Bruce and Wendy Patton.

This evening Sadie is wearing a design by Tania Olsen, featuring an intricate lace applique detail on the corset style bodice. With a sweetheart neckline, sheer off the shoulder straps and a full lace up back, the lace applique continues down the full A line skirt which is finished with a tulle outer layer and is lined in satin.

Our final debutante this evening is Alice Wallace partnered by Ryley Smith.

Alice is the daughter of Tania Wallace. Ryley is the son of Grant Smith and Trisha Golya.

This evening Alice’s gown is a classic princess silhouette, the bodice features bead work and sequins with a sweetheart neckline. The floor length Cinderella style tulle skirt flows out in full layers finished with a top layer of glitter for that extra sparkle.

The debutantes and their partners were then presented to Father Getulio, Mrs Elias, and the gathered crowd. Their presentation dance was a variation of the Viennese Waltz Rhythm.

Dance instructors were Stanley Alexander and Stella Turla, who worked so expertly with the debs and their partners to create such a graceful performance.

Father Getulio, Parish Priest of St Joseph’s Catholic Church, then addressed the audience and declared the Ball open. Madison Scarce and her partner Kody Martin responded to Father Getulio on behalf of all the debutantes and their partners.

Mrs Ridley then thanked all of those who made the 2025 Condobolin Deb Ball possible.

“Thank you, Madison – on behalf of the organising committee, Mrs Elias, Stan and Stella, Kate and Toby thank you for your kind words and thoughtful gifts. I know I can speak for them when I say that we have all thoroughly enjoyed our participation in this year’s presentation. The girls and their partners have all been an absolute delight.

“Their dedication to learning the dance was impressive and from the first meeting they have been working hard to ensure tonight was the wonderful night that it is. Parents, you have done a wonderful job raising such impressive young adults. Another special thanks to the committee, Kathy, and Helen and, Alisha It has been a privilege to work with this efficient team. A huge thank you to all the parents and family members and members of St Joseph’s P and Fwho have helped to make tonight happen.

“A big thank you to Tania Riach for her help with the decorations and to Emma Patton who supported the debs and partners at many dance practices. Thank you to Adele, Tyler and all who contributed to the set up yesterday. Please give all those who contributed to this night a round of applause, they know who they are!”

The evening then moved to the traditional cutting of the Debutante’s Cake.

Aaliyah Kirby and her partner Tyler Bell along with Shayleen Coe and her partner Rashard Kirby came forward to do the honours on the night. The cake was donated by the Kirby family.

At the conclusion of the formalities the crowd was treated to a special dance presentation by dance instructors Stanley Alexander and Stella Turla.