Fourteen lovely debutantes presented at 2025 Ball

An excited group of people gathered at the Condobolin SRA Pavilion on Saturday, 13 September, to see 14 lovely ladies and their partners shine at the 2025 Condobolin Debutante Ball. Presentation Compere for the evening was Hannah Ridley. Father Getulio Goncalves, Parish Priest of St Joseph’s Catholic Church, received the Debs. He was accompanied by the Matron of Honour for the 2025 ball, Mrs Helen Elias. A special thank you was extended to Mr Harold Coe and the Board Members of Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation and Max Jones (The Royal Laundry) for their generous contributions to the Ball. Flower Girl was Kate Fair, who is the daughter of Jarrod and Rebecca Fair, and Page Boy was Toby Jacobson, son of Anton and Terri Jocobson. From all reports, the event was a great success with everyone having a wonderful time. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.