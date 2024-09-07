Founded on tradition, focussed on the future

Glengowan Angus Stud is founded on tradition but is well and truly focussed on the future.

Owned by Richard and Sandra Retallack, the business has been breeding Angus cattle for almost 100 years and stud cattle for 67 years. Their cattle have always been bred with balance, dependability and profitability.

Genetics, maternal heritage and commercial opportunities have put Glengowan at the top of the industry. If you buy a Glengowan bull, then you can be rest assured of reliability, fertility and natural thickness.

Glengowan cows have predominantly New Zealand (NZ) bloodlines, therefore their herd is not subject to many of the problems, defects and uncertainties which come from the overuse of American genetics.

Every Glengowan bull has behind him an exceptionally consistent, strong maternal heritage. There are 60 years of assessment and selection behind every animal. Every attribute is assessed, and every animal is treated as an individual. The test is simple – If the animal does meet expectations, it does not stay.

Glengowan also boasts a 1,500 strong commercial herd. They consider it vital for prospective buyers to know first-hand how your bulls will perform under paddock conditions. The Blayney environment, where the Stud is located means cattle have to show stamina and produce good calves, whether it is in 40 degree heat or a metre of snow.

The Stud’s performance indicators are simple: ease of calving, weight, longevity and a good price at the end of the day.

The Glengowan Angus Stud was established in 1957 by C.S (Stuart) Gordon with the purchase of five stud females from the Kahlua Stud and the sire Kahlua Volgano.

“Ten females from the Hadleigh Stud were added and later, twenty more Kahulua females and two females each from the Wambanumba and Walla Studs,” www.glengowan.com.au says.

“During the first twenty-five years of the Glengowan Stud, the most influential sires were Kahlua Volgano, Narrengullen Gammer Gus, Kahula Ruler and Roseleigh prince 4th. The homegrown sires Glengowan Jock, Hawke, Gay Boy, Deputy, Liberator, Imperious and Mercury were also used with great success.

“By the mid 1970’s the Glengowan Stud had achieved all of the major show prizes locally and at the Sydney Royal Easter Show, including, Grand Champions, Senior Champions, Junior Champions, Most successful exhibitor and the Sires progeny Group award.

“After winning the ultimate accolade of Sydney Supreme Champion Angus Exhibit in the early 1970s, Stuart decided to cease exhibiting and concentrate his efforts into developing and marketing the stud.

“At the same time he was also becoming very involved with the Angus Society of Australia, serving on several State Committees. In 1979 Stuart was elected President of the Angus Society of Australia, a position he held until 1981.”

The 1970s and 1980s saw the influence of American genetics beginning to impact on Australian Angus herds, however, Stuart believed the future for Glengowan’s stud lines would come from New Zealand.

His decision to achieving weight performance and marbling that the Australian market demanded meant he did not compromise on his ideals of structure and constitution. These beliefs set the foundation for Glengowan as it is now.

“Today, as a result of Stuart’s philosophy, the Glengowan herd is infused with some of the best New Zealand genetics on offer including bloodlines from major NZ studs such as Hingaia, Turihaua, Tangihau, Rangatira, Kaharau, Turiroa, Te Mania, Cricklewood and Stern,” www.glengowan.com.au says.

In 2005, Stuart’s daughter Sandra and her husband Richard Retallack took over the ownership of the Glengowan Stud.

Since then, the Stud has strived to retain the thickness, softness and constitution which are a hallmark of NZ cattle while at the same time focusing on the local Australian markets.

“Today our female herd remains based on NZ genetics but we have also introduced Australian sires such as Banquet J263, Raff Jovial, Raff Hingaia, Millah Murrah Kruze Time K400, Ascot Hallmark, Ascot Lionheart, Millah Murrah Powerpoint Q188, Millah Murrah Paratrooper and Millah Murrah Loch Up P121 which have been carefully selected to add frame to the herd without compromising our multi-generational building blocks of depth, fertility and temperament,” according to www.glengowan.com.au

“The modern Glengowan cattle retain the best of their NZ attributes while also demonstrating a true balance of type and performance best suited to the Australian market. Our core aim is to continue to produce cattle with depth, fertility and quietness with a focus always on profitability.”

Glengowan’s on-Property Bull Sale will take place on Thursday, 12 September at 1pm.

All bulls have undergone the Veterinary Bull Breeding Soundness Evaluation (VBBSE), a physical examination of the bull including semen testing and are parent verified and sire verified. The bulls will be delivered free up to 200 km and to major local centres.

Thirty bulls will be on offer in September and featured sires include: Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15; Woodhill Patent USA 19199070; Millah Murrah Loch Up P121 and Glengowan Narren N95.

A sale catalogue can be downloaded from www.glengowan.com.au

For more information contact Richard and Sandra Retallack on 0458 523 337 or email them at glengowan.angus@bigpond.com

You can also follow Glengowan Angus on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest sale news and updates.